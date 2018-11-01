GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Albert Edward Joyner, 89, died Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, at Kindred Hospital North Florida in Green Cove Springs, Florida. Joyner was born in Toombs County, but he lived most of his life in Waycross. A United States Army veteran, Joyner retired from CSX Railroad as a signal maintainer after more than 40 years. In 1997, he started working for the Ware County Sheriff’s Department as a juvenile court bailiff and retired after 20 years. Joyner was a Master Mason for Lodge 82, Senoia, Georgia, former deacon of Senoia First Baptist Church, former deacon of Deenwood Baptist Church, and current member of Jamestown Baptist Church. He enjoyed sports and serving as a referee in the Georgia High School Officials Association. His love of sports continued as a Little League baseball coach, church softball league coach and player, football referee, and leader of many church softball tournaments at the Ware County Recreation Department while a member of Deenwood Baptist Church. Joyner was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Lee Joyner and Maybell O’Neal Joyner, three brothers, Conealious Joyner, Bill Joyner, and Lester Lee Joyner, and four sisters, Ruby Hall, Alma Miller, Maggie Tootle, and Esther Stephens. Survivors include his wife of 66-plus years, Velma Jean Davis Joyner; three daughters, Cindy Joyner Spikes (Tommie), Leta Joyner Bell (Steve) and Deione Joyner Payne (Wayne); seven grandchildren, Hope Spikes, Tommie A. “Bert” Spikes, Tonya Spikes Lowman, Dustin Bell, Davie Bell, Carli Ricketson Johns, and Caleb Payne; 13 great-grandchildren, Brett Holmes, Blake Holmes, Alyssa Spikes, Riley Spikes, Ashlyn Spikes, Taylor Lowmon, Ty Lowmon, Keegan Bell, Kellan Bell, Jessi Bell, Weston Bell, Hunter Johns, and Mallie Johns; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Axson Cemetery in Axson, Georgia. The family received friends 6 until 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Active pallbearers serving were Dustin Bell, Davie Bell, Tommie A. “Bert” Spikes, Caleb Payne, D.J. Johns, and Tommy Lowmon. Honorary pallbearers serving were Brett Holmes, Blake Holmes, Ty Lowmon, and Hunter Johns. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.