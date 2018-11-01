WAYCROSS — Alan B. Wheeler Sr., 59, passed away October 8, 2020. His health had declined in the past several years. He loved radio and was “Dean Elliott” for many years at different radio stations. He lived his life in and out of darkness due to Glaucoma from an early age, spending the last years of his life totally blind and bedridden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Wheeler and Bonnie Wheeler. He is survived by his children, daughter Nikki Blanchard (husband, Justin), of Tennessee; son, Alan B. Wheeler Jr., of Waycross; grandchildren, Aubrey, Caleb, Lila Blanchard, of Tennessee; and his siblings, Jim (Marilyn) Wheeler, of Ohio, Eddie Wheeler, of Waycross, Barbara Varnedore (Stephen), of Waycross, Craig Wheeler (Helen), of Richmond Hill, Georgia, Debbie Carter, of Waycross; his spouse, Teresa Wheeler; several nieces and nephews.