ORANGE PARK, Florida —Addison Scott Strickland, 40, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Orange Park Medical Center after suffering from brain trauma due to a fall on concrete at his home. Born in Waycross, Georgia, on March 9, 1980, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. Scott was a 1998 graduate of Pierce County High School and loved his classmates dearly. He was tobacco, peanut, and cotton farmer and was a former Crop Insurance Adjuster. Scott was also a volunteer firefighter for the Sunset Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and was a true music lover with country music being some of his favorite. He was the son of the late Addison Lewis “Eddie” Strickland. Survivors include his three daughters, Jincy Lee Strickland, of Statesboro and Blackshear, and twins, Addison “Addi” Strickland and Ava Strickland, both of Blackshear; his mother, Joy Davis Strickland O’Gorman, of Blackshear; his sister, Starr Strickland Dial, husband, Jonathan, and their sons, Jonathan, Harrison and Dawson (who shared the same birthday as his uncle Scott), all of Blackshear; his grandparents, Jacob and Jenny (Janell) Davis, of Blackshear; aunts and uncles, Jay and Janice Davis, Jerry and Terresa Davis, June Davis and Jim and Jane Callahan, Larry Strickland, Sherion Mercer, Bobby and Teresa Strickland, Dan and Patty McIntosh, and Bud and Mary Alice Shelton, all of Blackshear, and Tony and Cindy Strickland, of Baxley; a special friend, Dick Larson, of Blackshear; his neighbor, Jeffrey (Toni Chelle) Bolden, of Blackshear; all of his Davis and Strickland cousins; his former wife, Nobalee Strickland, of Blackshear; and numerous friends. The funeral for Scott was held Saturday afternoon, August 22, at 3 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment was in the Beulah Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home chapel two hours prior to the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 3343 Beulah Church Road, Alma, Georgia 31510. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.