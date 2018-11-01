WAYCROSS — Mr. Addison Harris Hines, Jr., 71, of Waycross died early Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Macon, to the late Addison Harris Hines, Sr., and Dorothy Bridges Hines. Hines was a 1968 graduate of Lanier High School in Macon and a 1972 graduate of the University of Georgia. He was a member of the University of Georgia Men’s Golf Team. Hines married Becki Willingham of Waycross in June of 1973. They moved back to Waycross in 1976 where he worked as the General Manager of the Holiday Inn from 1976 until 2000. He served on the Waycross Bank and Trust Board of Directors, Southwood School Board of Directors, and the Okefenokee Golf and Country Club Board of Directors. Hines was also a Past President of the Waycross Fishing Club. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and hunter, who was proud of passing down those passions to his sons and grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Ann “Becki” Hines. Hines is survived by two sons, Trey Hines of Blackshear, Taylor Hines, and his wife Loni of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Will Hines, Ben Hines, Addison Hines; one sister, Sally Draughon and her husband John of Macon and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A memorial service was held Thursday morning, July 15, 2021, at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 950 East Paces Ferry Road, Suite 820, Atlanta, Ga. 30326. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.