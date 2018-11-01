WAYCROSS — Ada Mancil Walker, 97, of Waycross, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Baptist Village Nursing Home, Waycross. Mrs. Walker was born January 18, 1923, in Pearson, Georgia, the daughter of the late Hiram Mancil Jr. and Mary Ann Corbitt Mancil. Mrs. Walker retired after many years with the Coffee Regional Hospital, Douglas. After moving to Waycross, she volunteered as a Pink Lady with Ware Memorial Hospital until the age of 94. She was a long-time member of Antioch Baptist Church of Pearson and after moving to Waycross she joined Second Baptist Church of Waycross. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Walker, an infant daughter Mary Sue Walker, brother McAdoo Mancil, sisters Irene Mancil Burkett, Laura Mancil Davis, Ruth and Kate Mancil; half-brothers Oral Mancil and Grover Mancil. Survivors include daughter, Christine Stringer, Panama City, Florida; son, Henry Foye Walker of Pearson, Georgia; son, Connie Walker (Wanda) of Pearson, Georgia; Bruce Walker (Joan) of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Kevin Stringer of Panama City Florida, Nicole Rivard, of Panama City, Florida, Anna Walker of Waycross, Jerad Walker of Portland, Oregon, Leah Walker of Pearson, Thomas Walker of Pearson, Christy Walker of Willacoochee, and Foye B. Walker of Lake City, Florida; 10 great-grandchildren and five great-greatgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Royals Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Soloist Jessica Adams sang “In the Garden” and “Amazing Grace.” Relihan Funeral Home, Pearson, was in charge of arrangements.