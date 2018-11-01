Access to City Hall limited

Brantley County closes offices to public; Nahunta enacts State of Emergency; BOE extends school closures 2 weeks

By RICH HEAD

Staff Writer

NAHUNTA — Brantley County Commissioners and City of Nahunta officials are implementing cautionary steps amid a growing concern over the coronavirus.

Currently, no COVID-19 cases have been reported in Brantley County. There have been four confirmed cases in Glynn County, and one in each of Charlton County, Clinch County, Coffee County and Pierce County.

Commissioners, in a Wednesday, March 18 called meeting, unanimously voted to close all county buildings to the public until Monday, April 20.