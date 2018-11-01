‘9 To 5 The Musical’ To Open May 3 On St. Marys Trax Stage

ST. MARYS — A movie made famous by Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin in the 1980s is now coming to the theatre stage here.

The bigger than life characters portrayed by Parton, Fonda and Tomline will come alive onstage at Theatre by the Trax as the St. Marys Little Theatre (SMLT) produces “9 to 5 the Musical.”

Performances are May 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11.

“Anything can and will happen when you combine the comedic roles of an egomaniacal boss, and three strong-minded secretaries,” said Barbara Ryan, who co-directs the play with stage veteran Ann Walsh. “You have all the ingredients for drama including the office gossip.”

Ryan said the story is a familiar one — women in the work place who aren’t getting their due, but the music is what weaves the tale together to create a fast-moving, colorful production that evokes familiarity and a wonderfully satisfactory ending.

With a cast of 18 that includes seasoned performers as well as some SMLT newcomers, “9 to 5 the Musical” is a revenge fantasy of the highest order. Audiences won’t be able to keep their feet still when toe-tapping songs like “Shine Like the Sun” and “Around Here” emerge.

As the three “girls” concoct a plan to kidnap and turn the table on their despicable boss, one can’t help but cheer them on.

“9 to 5” is SMLT’s last show of the season and, as always, “the community theatre ends with a blockbuster,” said Ryan.

Performances are May 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and May 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. at Theatre by the Trax in St. Marys.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under and are now on sale at StMarysLittleTheatre.com or at Once Upon a Bookseller in downtown St. Marys.

For information, call (912) 729-1103.

“9 to 5 the Musical” is produced by Margie Geddes.