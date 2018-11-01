61-Year-Old Man Killed As Pickup Crashes On Ossie Davis Parkway

A 61-year-old Waycross man was killed Wednesday afternoon following a single-vehicle accident on Ossie Davis Parkway near the railroad grade crossing in the 1700 block of the four-lane street commonly called State Street.

Robert David Pernell was transported to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after the 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck he was driving ran off the road and crashed, said Tony Tanner, police chief of Waycross. He said Pernell died at the hospital.

For a reason unknown, the southbound truck swerved into the parking lot of an adult beverage store, bounced off a curbing in the lot and wound up smacking a light pole on the south shoulder of the road near the railroad tracks that run across Ossie Davis.

Tanner said the accident occurred at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday and was investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.

Pernell was the only occupant in the vehicle, he said.

The GSP accident report was not available this morning.