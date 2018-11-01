3 Injured In 1-Car Crash

A driver and her two passengers were injured Saturday when the brakes failed to work on her vehicle and she struck a ditch embankment on West Wacona Drive at Park Avenue, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Brittany Nicole Steedley, 21, of Waynesville, Kyle Evan Thomas, 28, and Harley Steedley, 55, were all taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of injuries they suffered in the 2:29 a.m. crash, Royal said. All three had visible injuries and complaints of pain.

Driving a 1992 Dodge Dakota, Steedley was westbound on West Wacona Drive approaching Park Avenue when she applied her brakes but they did not hold, Royal said. She applied the brakes a seconds time, he said and again they didn’t work.

Royal said she missed a curve and ran off the roadway, hit two road signs and crossed a ditch before hitting the embankment on the back side of the ditch.

Cpl. Jonathan Oliver investigated the accident.