2-Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Driver With Injuries

A driver disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Plant Avenue and Jenkins Street Wednesday, causing a two-vehicle collision and the injury of one person, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Alissa French, 21, of Waycross, complained of knee and wrist pain following the 1:17 p.m. accident. Hersey said she was taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for examination and treatment.

French, driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, was westbound on Plant Avenue nearing the intersection. Hersey said a 2008 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Henry Stubing, 72, of Waycross, was pulling from Jenkins Street to cross Plant Avenue and did not see the French vehicle approaching. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Stubing was cited for a stop sign violation, said Hersey.

Officer Dustin Crews was in charge of the investigation.