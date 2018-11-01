16-Year-Old Driver Hurt In Car Wreck

A 16-year-old Waycross girl was injured Thursday when her car ran off Central Avenue in Brantley County and struck a power pole, said the Georgia State Patrol.

The driver, who the GSP declined to identify because of her age, was taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment after the 7:16 p.m. accident, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a 2015 Kia Rio, the teen was eastbound on Central Avenue making a left turn onto Pine Drive. Swinea said she “turned too quickly” and the car ran off the road and slammed into a power pole. The car was listed as “heavily damaged.”

Trooper Austin Edwards was in charge of the accident investigation.