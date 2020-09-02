Waycross Journal-Herald
FAQ for Ware County Schools COVID-19 Response
Here are some frequently-asked-questions. This post will be updated as new questions arise.
1. Why are we going to school for just 1 day on March 16th?
A: We are trying to give parents and community members time to prepare for the extended closure.
2. Will students have to make this time up?
A: That is a decision the Georgia Department of Education will have to make. While we do not have a definitive answer at this time, indications point to students NOT having to make up missed school days. As soon as we have a clear answer to this, we will share it with the community.
3. I am not sending my child to school Monday. Will he/she be counted absent?
A: We will take attendance on Monday, March 16th. However, an absence this day will not count towards truancy.
4. I have a meeting at my child’s school on March 16th. Is it canceled?
A: We are not permitting visitors in the building at this time. Please call your child’s school to request an alternate meeting date and time.
5. Are you canceling prom or graduation?
A: It is too early to make that decision at this time. We hope to know more by April 9th.
6. Will my child continue learning during the break?
A: Each child will receive an instructional packet to take home on Monday, March 16th. If your child isn’t at school, you can pick up a packet between 2-4 pm.
7. When will my child receive a report card?
A: Students will receive report cards when we return from the break.
Our congressman goes to class
Carter visits Ware County High
to view CTAE program, classes
By RICK NOLTE
Staff Writer
First District Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter returned to school last week and liked what he saw.
Carter visited Ware County High School on Thursday, August 27, to get a look at the county’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program.
Mask up or risk fine
City ordinance has $25, $50 citations after initial warning
By RICK NOLTE
Staff Writer
The Waycross City Commission approved an ordinance requiring the use of face coverings in public during the COVID-19 outbreak at its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday, August 18, at City Hall.
Strickland feels uneasiness as opener approaches
By RICK HEAD
Publisher
Ware County kicks off its 2020 season Friday night under the lights of Memorial Stadium against Cook High.
The meeting is the first in 34 years between the two schools with the Hornets holding an 8-6 series advantage. The two teams were once region rivals from 1970- 73 (1-AA), 1976-77 (1-AA) and again in 1982-83 (1-AAA).