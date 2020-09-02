Our congressman goes to class

Here are some frequently-asked-questions. This post will be updated as new questions arise.

1. Why are we going to school for just 1 day on March 16th?

A: We are trying to give parents and community members time to prepare for the extended closure.

2. Will students have to make this time up?

A: That is a decision the Georgia Department of Education will have to make. While we do not have a definitive answer at this time, indications point to students NOT having to make up missed school days. As soon as we have a clear answer to this, we will share it with the community.

3. I am not sending my child to school Monday. Will he/she be counted absent?

A: We will take attendance on Monday, March 16th. However, an absence this day will not count towards truancy.

4. I have a meeting at my child’s school on March 16th. Is it canceled?

A: We are not permitting visitors in the building at this time. Please call your child’s school to request an alternate meeting date and time.

5. Are you canceling prom or graduation?

A: It is too early to make that decision at this time. We hope to know more by April 9th.

6. Will my child continue learning during the break?

A: Each child will receive an instructional packet to take home on Monday, March 16th. If your child isn’t at school, you can pick up a packet between 2-4 pm.

7. When will my child receive a report card?

A: Students will receive report cards when we return from the break.