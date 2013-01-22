Young Woman, 88-Year-Old Man Injured In Weekend Traffic Accidents Investigated By Ware Sheriff’s Dept.

Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal said, Jayla Nicole Stokes, 17, was examined by Ware County EMTs, then transported to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of injuries, Royal said.

Driving a 2000 Nissan Altima, Stokes told law enforcement officers she lost control of the car for some reason, the car ran off the roadway for 112 feet, causing her to snatch the steering wheel.

Royal said the vehicle overturned twice, coming to rest on its roof.

“She told the officers she was able to climb out the back window of the vehicle,” said Royal. “Her injuries did not appear to be very serious.”

Cpl. Bernard Cooks investigated the 3:15 p.m. accident.

In another traffic accident a driver, blinded by oncoming high beam headlights, was slightly injured Sunday when his vehicle crashed into a power pole on South Augusta Avenue, clipping the pole in two, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Vernis Hayes, 88, of the 1900 block of Woodrow Street, was examined and treated by Ware County Emergency Medical Service EMTs for a cut on his elbow, but he refused the offer of ambulance transport to the hospital, said Royal. He also complained of knee pain, Royal said.

Hayes told lawmen he was turning north onto South Augusta, driving a 2009 GMC Arcadia, from Mary Street when he was blinded by head lights, causing him to run off the road and strike a Georgia Power pole.

“The street was closed for several hours while Georgia Power workers replaced the power pole,” said Royal. He did not know how many, if any, were affected by a loss of electricity.

Deputy Jason Aldridge investigated the 7:47 p.m. accident.