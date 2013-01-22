Young Child Toddles Onto Road; Motorist Saves Him

By MYRA THRIFT Staff Writer

Driving on West Blackshear Avenue near the Okefenokee Heritage Center, Bess was astonished to see a toddler walk onto the busy thoroughfare!

The life of the 2-year-old boy, Desmond Bald, was saved when Bess stopped, jumped out of his vehicle and snatched the boy off the busy road before he could be hit by a vehicle, said Ware Sheriff Randy Royal.

Bess was driving in the direction of State Street when he noticed oncoming traffic slowing abruptly and drivers looking back.

“Then I saw this little boy walk out from behind a truck in the middle of the road,” said Bess. “He could not have been much more than a year or 2 old. He was just a baby! I stopped and grabbed that little boy. He pointed to where his house is and I stood there for 15 minutes or so and could not get anyone to come out of the house, so I called the police.”

Ware Sheriff’s personnel arrived, and eventually a woman emerged from the house, Bess said.

“She told them she was inside getting ready to go to work and had not realized the baby was not in the house,” said Bess.

Ware Sheriff’s Capt. Brian Newman and Deputy Hunter Thomas contacted the Ware County Department of Family and Children Services and reported the incident, said Royal.

“They wrote it up as cruelty to children and reckless conduct but no charges have been filed against the mother, Melanie Green,” said Royal.

Green told the deputies her older son, Damian, who is 5, had opened the front door to look at yard Halloween decorations and the 2-year-old followed him outside.

“She told us this is the first time such a thing has happened,” said Royal.

A case worker from DFCS will be following up on the incident, the sheriff said.

“I am so grateful to Mr. Bess for protecting that little boy,” said Royal.