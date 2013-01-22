WWDA’s Dyke Has Update

Waycross City commissioners will hear an updated report from Jana Dyke, director of the Waycross-Ware County Development Authority, when they convene for a work session today at 5 p.m.

Also slated to speak before the commission is Susan Hohenstein, of Bethesda House of Mercy.

The regular semi-monthly board meeting will take place Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Waycross City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.

Other issues up for discussion Monday include resolutions authorizing Satilla Regional Water and Sewer Authority to connect to the city’s sewer line at 2855 Memorial Drive, a Memorandum of Understanding with the Georgia Department of Transportation on U.S. Highway 84 from west of McDonald Street to east of Carswell Avenue and renewal of the city’s health insurance program.

At the end of the work session, an executive session is planned.

At the Tuesday 5 p.m. meeting, commissioners will consider a proclamation honoring retired educators on Sunday, Nov. 4, presenting an appreciation plaque to Bhumi Patel for volunteering services during Hurricane Michael and the rezoning of 416 Folk St. from residential (R-50) to central business district (C-4).

Trinija Martin, the city’s human resources director as well as risk management and public relations director, will brief commissioners on the insurance. Martin had requested at the Commission’s Oct. 1 meeting a delay in deciding on the program for 2019 since negotiations were still on-going with two potential providers.

She said the additional time would allow the city to have more up-to-date data on claims that could lead to a better deal for the city than currently was being offered.