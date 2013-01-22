WSO Undercover Investigation Leads To 6 Felony Drug Arrests

Thursday morning when Ware County Sheriff’s Department officers executed a search warrant at a house in the 300 block of Pine Island Drive following an intensive undercover narcotics investigation, said Ware Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Arrested at the home were the owner, Jamie Hershel Davis, 42, Amber Forrest Lee, 28, Joseph Daniel Sperzel, 28, Linda Lucille Cox, 23, Caitlin Thrift, 18, and James Michael Bolden, 38, all of whom live at the house in the 300 block of Pine Island Road, said Skerratt.

Davis and Lee were each charged with possession of a Schedule II drug (oxycontin), possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects, said Skerratt.

Sperzel, Cox, Thrift and Bolden are each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects, Skerratt said.

At about 4:20 a.m. Thursday, Sgt. Robert Weiss led the detail that included Sgt. Michael Ray, Detective James Cox, Detective Missy Thrift, Sgt. Mike Thrift, Detective Freddy Henderson, Deputy Jeff Nolan, Deputy Jonathan Oliver, Deputy Blake Lewis, Deputy Bobby Aldridge and Deputy James Cox to the residence in the 300 block of Pine Island Road where the search warrant was executed, said Skerratt.

“This was the culmination of an ongoing undercover narcotics investigation,” said Skerratt.

Lawmen found the drugs as well as numerous plastic bags, digital scales and several smoking devices used to ingest the illegal narcotics, said Skerratt.

All six were booked into the Ware County jail.