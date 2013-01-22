Wrecks Kill Two In Area

In single-vehicle traffic accidents, one near Hickox in Brantley County and one near St. George in Charlton County, said the Georgia State Patrol. Justin Evan Corson, 23, of Nahunta, was killed early Saturday on Little Buffalo Creek Road, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary. Charlie James III, 51, of Folkston, died just after noon on Thursday when his motorcycle crashed on Georgia Highway 185, said Swinea. Corson was driving a Ford Explorer at 2:02 a.m. Saturday on Baker Creek Road when the vehicle reached an intersection with Little Buffalo Creek Road. Swinea said that as he attempted to round a curve to the left, the sport utility vehicle ran off the right side and struck a mailbox and a speed limit sign, ran through a ditch and hit a tree which launched it airborne. Swinea said the vehicle landed on shoulder of thTwo area men were killed over the Thanksgiving holiday period bike. Trooper Josh Taylor investigated the 12:11 p.m. accident.