Wrecks Injure 4

Three people were injured in a collision in Alma on U.S. 1 at South 17th Street in front of the KFC Tuesday afternoon, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Meanwhile, in Ware County Tuesday one driver complained of injury but was not transported to a hospital after a collision at the intersection of U.S. 82 and Walden Creek Cemetery Road, the GSP said.

Tabitha Cothern, 19, of Alma, Donna Cothern, of Alma, and Jackson Mancil, 2, were hurt in the 3:03 p.m. Alma accident and were transported to Bacon County Hospital, said Sgt. Terry Thrift, of the Waycross GSP post. Donna Cothern and Mancil were passengers in the car driven by Tabitha Cothern.

She was driving a 2010 Ford Taurus, turning left out of the KFC parking lot to go south on U.S. 1, and pulled into the path of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Bernard Thomas, 59, of Nicholls, Thrift said. The left front of the Taurus struck the passenger side of the pickup. Both vehicles wound up in a parking lot across U.S. 1 from the KFC, Thrift said.

Cothern told Trooper Myles Cooper that a semi-tractor trailer slowed to allow her to enter the roadway, and she did not see the Thomas vehicle until it was too late, Thrift said.

Sarah Nolan, 25, of Manor, complained of injury as a result of the 9:13 p.m. Ware accident, said Thrift. A 2-year-old passenger was not injured.

Nolan was driving a 2013 Super Crew pickup truck west on U.S. 82 in the outside lane when the truck veered off the roadway for 131 feet, struck a mailbox and road sign, and then stuck the driver’s side of a 1993 Dodge Dakota, driven by Larry Revels, 47, of Millwood, that was pointed south on Walden Creek Cemetery Road and was stopped at a stop sign, Thrift said.

The Nolan pickup continued to travel west 285 feet before coming to rest on the roadway, Thrift said. On impact, the Revels vehicle rotated clockwise for 30 feet and came to a rest against a chain link fence, Thrift said.

Nolan told Cooper she was reaching for a child’s toy in the rear seat area when she ran off the road, Thrift said.