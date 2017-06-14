Wreck Hurts 1

HORTENSE — A Brunswick man was injured Tuesday when his pickup truck went out of control and struck a guard rail on the Satilla River bridge on U.S. 301 between Nahunta and Hortense, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Thomas Jacobs, 47, was taken by ambulance to Wayne County Hospital for treatment of injuries following the 3:41 p.m. accident, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, Jacobs was northbound on U.S. 301 when the truck left the roadway on the east shoulder and struck a bridge guard railing with the right front. Dixon said the driver then over-corrected his steering, causing the truck to go out of control and strike the guard rail for a second time with the passenger side of the truck.

The truck began to spin in a counterclockwise fashion and struck the bridge for a third time with the front end before coming to rest across both lanes of travel, facing south, said Dixon.

The road was closed for several hours while rescue personnel tended to the victim and cleared the debris off the roadway.

Trooper Myles Cooper was in charge of the accident investigation.