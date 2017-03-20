Woods, Mobile Home Fire Fought In Ware

Ware County Fire Department personnel battled a woods fire and mobile home fire for nearly four hours Sunday before the fire was brought under control, said a fire department spokesman.

Firefighters were dispatched to 401 Josephine Park Road at 3:48 p.m. to a woods fire that was near an old mobile home. Firefighter Capt. Matthew Grantham said the mobile home was destroyed but he was not sure how much wooded area burned.

Georgia Forestry personnel were summoned to the area to plow fire breaks to help stop the spread of the flames. Grantham said the mobile home was vacant and had an out-of-town owner.

Nobody was injured in the fire. Firefighters were able to return to their stations at 7:19 p.m. Capt. Joe McPhaul was in charge of the fire units.

It has not been determined how the fire started, Grantham said.