Women Face Meth Possession Charges

DOUGLAS — Two women were arrested for meth possession Friday following a search at a local residence, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten. Amanda Nicole Bailey, 32, and Amanda Dee Hiers, 36, of Haley Circle, Douglas, were charged with possession of meth, said Wooten, as agents with the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit executed the search warrant at a home off Haley Circle around 3:30 p.m. and uncovered approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, Wooten said. They were booked into the Coffee County jail, said Wooten.