Women Escape Injury In Rollover Wreck

They skidded into a blueberry field and overturned, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The driver, Courtney Leona Walker, 23, of Waycross, and her passenger, Caitlin Thrift, 18, of Community Drive, were spared injury in the 4:54 a.m. crash, said Royal.

Ware County Emergency Medical Service technicians responded to the area but the women refused transport to the hospital. Royal said neither reported any kind of injury. Ware County Fire Department personnel also responded, Royal said.

Walker was charged with driving too fast for conditions, Royal said.

Driving a 2006 Saturn Ion, Walker was northbound on North McDonald Road near Lewis Davis Road when she lost control of her vehicle at the end of a paved stretch, said Royal. The car left the roadway and entered a blueberry field and bounced along until it overturned, the sheriff said. The car had extensive damage inflicted upon it by the crash.

Cpl. Bill Thomas investigated the accident.