Woman Tries To Pass Counterfeit $100 Bill At Store In Jamestown

Suspects are being sought by law enforcement for attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a store on Jamestown Road, said Ware County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Deputy Michael Patterson responded to a call at 2:34 p.m. Monday about a forged $100 bill that a woman had tried to pass at a store in the 400 block of Jamestown Road, Skerratt said.

A store employee told Patterson that the woman tried to purchase several items with the bill which was identified as counterfeit, Skerratt said. The woman was informed the store must keep the bill which she said she got from a local bank. The employee wrote down information the woman supplied.

The employee then followed the woman to a vehicle parked in the store’s parking lot where a man was waiting. The employee told her that law enforcement had been called, and the man and woman drove off hurriedly in a dark-colored SUV, Skerratt said.

Ware County detectives are investigating the incident.