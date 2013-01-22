Woman Trapped In Car And Injured In Accident On Swamp Park Road

A Waycross woman was seriously injured Friday when her car crashed into a utility pole on Swamp Park Road and overturned, trapping her inside the vehicle, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Angela Kaye Bryson, 52, of the 1000 block of East Myrtle Avenue, was flown by Air Evac helicopter to UF Health, a hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after Ware County Fire Department personnel extricated her from the vehicle, said Skerratt.

Georgia Power employee Kenneth Brown was dispatched there to troubleshoot a power outage at about 8:45 p.m. and he discovered the car upside down on its roof, a broken off power pole beneath it. Skerratt said Brown reported the accident to 911 and Ware County Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service EMTs responded.

The helicopter was called for and it landed nearby to pick up the woman, said Skerratt. She was complaining with pain in her neck, black, shoulder and legs.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chris Williams was the primary investigator, assisted by Ware County Deputy Bill Thomas. The release of the news about the accident was initially embargoed at the request of the state patrol.

