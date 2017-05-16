Woman Threatens Death To Kin In Facebook Video

JAIL BOOKING PHOTO

DOUGLAS — A woman was arrested here for making terroristic threats Monday afternoon after posting an “expletive-laden video” to social media threatening to kill multiple family members, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Crystal Tyson, 44, of Douglas, was taken into custody and charged with one count of terroristic threats via computer network under the Family Violence Act, said Wooten.

Just after noon Monday, Coffee County deputies were dispatched to a house off Georgia Highway 158 West in reference to the incident.

Wooten said the complainants reported that Tyson, who is a member of their family, had posted a video to Facebook threatening to kill them.

“The victims showed deputies the video in question, which appeared to have been uploaded earlier the same day,” said Wooten, “and deputies observed the woman engage in a verbal tirade, mentioning several family members and stating, ‘I’m gonna kill one of y’all … I promise you’.”

Deputies located Tyson a short time later at a residence off Bent Tree Circle. She was arrested at that time and transported to the Coffee County jail.