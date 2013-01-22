Woman Shot Dead Late Thursday

Waycross police are investigating a fatal shooting of a local woman, a spokesman said.

A shooting took the life of a woman in the Garlington Heights apartment complex Thursday night, said Waycross Police Capt. Danny Hampton.

Police officers were called to 301 Garlington Ave. in the aparament complex just west of downtown at 10:51 p.m. in response to a report of someone being shot, Hampton said.

The shooting victim, Crystal McBride, 24, was found by city police officers and Ware County Emergency Medical Service technicians who raced to arrive on the scene, Hampton said. He said that police and EMTs treated her at the scene (it was not immediately clear whether that was indoors or out), and then she was transported to Memorial Satilla Health where she died.

Detectives with the police department are investigating the crime, about which no more information is being released at this time, Hampton said. More details will be released at the completion of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Waycross Police Department at 287-2921 or an anonymous crime tip line at 287-2924, said Hampton.