Woman Is Struck By Truck In Alma

ALMA — An Alma woman who was walking in the road on U.S. 1 south of Alma Sunday was struck by a vehicle and sustained head injuries, said Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Terry Thrift, Waycross post commander.

Brandy Youngblood, 41, was taken by a Bacon County ambulance to the Bacon County Hospital emergency room Sunday for treatment of her injuries, said Thrift.

Thrift also said an Alma man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday on U.S. 1 at its intersection with North Dixie Street downtown.

William Fuqua, 52, was lifeflighted to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah Saturday for treatment of his injuries, said Thrift.

Justin Lowe, 19, of Vidalia, was northbound on U.S. 1 Sunday in the inside lane, driving a 1999 Ram 3500 pickup truck. Thrift said the pedestrian was standing in the roadway near the fog line of the median when she was struck by the truck. She was knocked down, the impact carrying her about four feet from the fog line, Thrift said.

Lowe was not charged, as the pedestrian was at fault, said Thrift.

Trooper Merritt Meeks investigated the 5:57 p.m. accident, which occurred near the 4 mile marker in Bacon County just north of Ware County.

In the Saturday collison, driving a 2008 Ford Explorer, Fuqua was headed south on U.S. 1 in the left hand lane, approaching North Dixie. Thrift said a 2003 Tracker driven by Ottis Rowell, 76, of Alma, entered U.S. 1 from North Dixie Street and struck the left side of the Fuqua vehicle.

Fuqua’s passenger, William Charles Fuqua, 18, was not injured, nor was Rowell.

Rowell was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way, Thrift said.

Trooper J.F. Taylor investigated the 4:21 p.m. accident.