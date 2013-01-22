Woman Is Scammed By Facebook Contact

A woman was defrauded of $6,400 before she was warned by her bank that it was a scam, said Waycross Police Sgt. Teresa Grant.

The victim was contacted via Facebook that she was the winner of a large amount of money, Grant said. The woman responded and was talked into sending money in three amounts, $3,000, $2,500 and $900.

She was going to send even more money but her bank intervened and warned her she was being scammed, so the victim reported it to the police, Grant said.

Waycross police detectives are investigating.