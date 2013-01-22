Woman Is Killed In Wreck

ATKINSON — An Indiana woman was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision on the South Georgia Parkway at its intersection with Old Georgia 259, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Leah Cosat, 55, died in the 5:20 p.m. crash, said Trooper Adrian Jean of the Waycross GSP post.

A Hyunda Elantra driven by Mary Cosat, 76, who lives in Alabama, westbound on the South Georgia Parkway collided with a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earl Lamey, 82, of Brunswick, eastbound on the highway in the inside lane when Cosat, attempting to turn left, entered the Silverado’s path.

Trooper Jean said Lamey had taken evasive action to avoid a collision but was unable to do so. He said Lamey was uninjured.

Mary Cosat was taken by ambulance to UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla., with serious injuries, Trooper Jean said.

Trooper Jerry Taylor investigated the accident.