Woman Is Jailed In A Domestic Incident

DOUGLAS — A Douglas woman is facing domestic violence charges after beating her ex-boyfriend and tossing a container of weed killer through a window at his home, breaking the glass, Wednesday, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Amanda Katherine Davis, 26, was in the Coffee County jail charged with battery and criminal trespass, said Wooten.

Deputies responded to a residence off Georgia Highway 32 East around 1 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a domestic dispute, said Wooten.

The victim told deputies that Davis entered his home and began hitting and scratching him and that she threw a container of Round-Up weed killer through a window of the residence as she was leaving, the sheriff said.

The victim’s testimony was verified by witnesses at the scene, said Wooten.

Davis was found a short time later at a house on Quail Hollow Drive and was arrested, he said.