Woman Is Arrested On Cocaine Charge

BLACKSHEAR — A Blackshear business woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance on a warrant secured by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Dana Larson, 51, of Woodlawn Terrace, was taken into custody at 5 p.m. on charges of possession of cocaine, said Wright.

The warrant was secured by the GBI after a search of her business turned up a quantity of cocaine.

Wright said she was being held in the Glynn County jail.

Larson was previously arrested on June 14 on cocaine and marijuana charges, Wright said. She posted bond on those charges.

Agent Dean Collins, of the Douglas GBI office, executed the warrant, along with Blackshear Police Department officers.