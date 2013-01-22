Woman Injured In Traffic Crash

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Wilkerson Street Tuesday caused a traffic tie-up for quite some time and injured one person, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Regina Wells, 38, of Garlington Avenue, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of injuries she sustained in the 12:10 p.m. accident, said Hersey.

Wells, driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima, was southbound on Wilkerson Street with a green light. Hersey said a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Aberial Morris, 24, of New Mexico Avenue, ran the red light and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Both had extensive damage.

Officer Taylor Bristow was in charge of the accident investigation.