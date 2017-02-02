Woman Injured In One-Vehicle Crash Wednesday

A Waycross woman was slightly injured Wednesday when her car went out of control on Wadley Road and overturned into a ditch, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Kaitlyn Brieanna Thrift, 20, of Virginia Avenue, complained of pain after the crash but was not taken to a hospital for examination, Royal said.

Cpl. Bill Thomas was dispatched to the location of the crash, about 300 feet east of Elmer Thrift Road on a dirt portion of Wadley Road, at about 5:41 a.m. Wednesday. Royal said that when he arrived, he found a 2009 Toyota Yaris overturned into a ditch with extensive damage to the entire body of the car.

Royal said when Cpl. Thomas arrived, the driver was not present, but after “running” the tag number, he discovered who and where she was. The driver then returned to the scene of the accident and spoke with the deputy.

“The car is believed to have been totaled,” said Royal.

Royal said Thrift lost control while maneuvering around a slight curve at a high rate of speed as the vehicle began to spin in a counterclockwise motion. The car struck a ditch sideways and overturned.