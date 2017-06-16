Woman Hurt In Wreck

A Nicholls woman was injured Thursday night when a deer entered the path of her sport utility vehicle on Lucy Moore Road and she crashed while taking evasive action, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Teresa Taylor Palmer, 52, of the 6300 block of Lamar Bennett Trail, was examined and treated by Ware County Emergency Medical Technicians who responded to the 9:04 p.m. accident. Royal said she chose to go to the emergency room by private vehicle after complaining of neck and wrist pain.

Driving a 2006 GMC Envoy, Palmer was southbound on Lucy Moore Road when a deer entered her path from the left. In an effort to avoid hitting the deer, Palmer steered to the right.

During her evasive maneuver, Palmer lost control of the vehicle and struck a wooden post on the shoulder of the road. Royal said the SUV then hit a trash can and skidded back across both lanes of travel before coming to a final stop. The SUV had moderate damage, the sheriff said.

Deputy Zabrae Williams investigated the accident.