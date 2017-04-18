Woman Hurt As 2 Vehicles Collide Here

A Waycross woman was injured Monday in a two-vehicle traffic accident occurring at the intersection of Harris Road and Airport Road in the Waycross-Ware County Industrial Park, said a spokesman for the Georgia State Patrol.

Susan Adam, 54, was taken by Ware County Emergency Medical Service ambulance to Mayo Clinic for treatment of injuries she sustained in the 7:55 a.m. crash, said Amanda Dixon, the Waycross GSP post’s secretary.

Driving a Honda Civic, Adam was stopped at the stop sign on Airport Road, Dixon said. She said that Deana Hoyt, 37, of Waycross, driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, was eastbound on Harris Road, making a left turn onto Airport Road. Dixon said Hoyt failed to see the Adam vehicle as she pulled forward and her car struck the truck in the front bumper.

Both vehicles stopped in the southbound lane of Airport Road.

Senior Trooper Greg Stone was in charge of the accident investigation.