Woman Conned Out Of $500

A Mill Creek Road woman is out a substantial amount of money after being taken in by a con artist who claimed she won the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes, said Ware County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Lawmen received a call Thursday from the woman in the 3400 block of Mill Creek Road saying that a person phoned and told her she won the prize worth millions. Skerratt said the woman confirmed some information over the phone with the caller and was then asked to send $500 by way of Western Union to cover the gold seal that was to be affixed to the check. The scammer told her reps would fly into the Waycross-Ware County Airport to deliver the check to her.

She is still waiting for the plane to arrive.

Sheriff’s officials urge citizens to beware of these type scams that seem to be happening more and more.

“Protect yourself by not giving out any information, and never send any money in response to these calls,” said Skerratt.