Woman Accused In Killens Murder Case Is In Custody

A Waycross woman was arrested Wednesday around noon and charged with murder in connection with the April 5 shooting death of a 21-year-old local man, said Waycross Police Capt. Danny Hampton. Police are continuing to search for the man they believe to be the shooter, Latif Arthur Lewis, 26, he said.

Last week revealed to be a person of interest, Cindy Marie “Cynthia” Rowell, 19, of 4790 Dora St., was taken into custody and charged with murder, Hampton said. It was not clear her role in the fatal Pittman Street shooting of Randy Killens Jr.

Rowell was scheduled to go before a magistrate at 7:30 this morning for a first appearance hearing at the Ware County jail courtroom.

Hampton said he had no details of where or how she was arrested.

“I saw them bringing her in just before noon but I had to go to court and have been there ever since,” Hampton said Wednesday afternoon. “They took her straight to the interrogation room. That’s all I know.”

Police are holding a murder warrant on the suspected shooter, Lewis, and are asking the public for help in locating him, said Hampton.

“We are anxious to get him,” said Hampton.

Lewis, 26, is black, 6 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

“Lewis should be considered dangerous and possibly armed,” said Hampton. “He is suspected of shooting and killing Randy Killens Jr.”

Waycross police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lewis to call 911 or 287-2924.

Killens was gunned down about 5:20 p.m. on April 5 at 908 Pittman St. His body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The results have not been filed. A funeral for Killens is scheduled Saturday (obituary page 3).

Police were dispatched to 908 Pittman St., arriving at 5:27 p.m., Hampton said. When they arrived, they found the victim, his lower body covered in blood, leaning against a white 2005 Ford 500 car, Hampton said. He said the car’s passenger side door was open and the victim was sitting unconscious on the ground, leaned up against the door jamb.

Hampton said police attempted CPR and used an AED (automated external defibrillator) although the man was not breathing, had no pulse and was already dead.

Responding Officer Duncan Kirkland wrote in his report that he found one shell casing on the ground near the victim, which was retrieved for evidence. Kirkland’s K-9, Lobo, was deployed to conduct an article search of 908 and 910 Pittman St. for any additional evidence, Hampton said, though apparently none was found.

