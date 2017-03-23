Woman Abandoned Several Animals In Douglas Mobile Home With Very Little Food

DOUGLAS — A Coffee County woman has been arrested and charged with cruelty to animals for abandoning several dogs and cats in a mobile home, leaving them without sufficient food for three weeks, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Agnes Leuvenia Miller, 24, was booked into the Coffee County jail Wednesday charged with two counts of animal cruelty, said Wooten. He said she had left the pets unattended for a month and that one dog had died.

Deputies responded to a residence on Sand Street and met with a neighbor who said Miller had vacated the home at the beginning of March.

Wooten said deputies discovered several malnourished animals at the residence, which was brimming with animal feces. An animal control officer was called to remove the animals, Wooten said.

“Miller admitted she was responsible for the animals left at the Sand Street residence,” said Wooten.