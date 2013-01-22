Woman, 82, Injured As Car, Semi Collide

Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey. Margaret Stevens, 82, was taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of injuries she suffered in the noon crash, said Hersey. Driving a 2005 Buick, Stevens was northbound on Reynolds Street and had stopped at the intersection stop sign. Hersey said she made a left turn onto the South Georgia Parkway and entered the path of a 2000 Freightliner driven by Augustin Anton, 53, of Jacksonville, Fla., as he was eastbound. Hersey said the impact knocked the Stevens car completely across the South Georgia Parkway to the opposite side of the road where it came to rest against a power pole, which was also damaged. Anton had no injury, Hersey said. Officer Dustin Crews investigated the accident.