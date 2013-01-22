Willacoochee Woman Hurt In Ga. 158 Wreck

A Willacoochee woman was injured Thursday when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with another on Georgia 158 (the Douglas Highway) near its intersection with Satilla River View Lane, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Dana Roberts, 43, was taken by a Ware County Emergency Medical Service ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross for treatment of unspecified injuries, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a Toyota Corolla, Roberts was southbound on Highway 158, approaching a Ford Explorer driven by Suzanne King, 41, of Millwood. Dixon said Roberts’ car veered across the center line and into the path of the oncoming car, striking the King vehicle in the left rear.

After impact, the Roberts car entered an east ditch. Dixon said the King vehicle began to spin counterclockwise into the southbound lane where it hit a guard rail. The King vehicle then traveled backward and came to final rest against the guard rail.

Neither King nor her two passengers, Jacob Sanchez, 16, or Joshua Sanchez, 13, all of Millwood, were injured in the 7:07 a.m. crash, said Dixon.

Roberts was charged with failure to maintain a lane, said Dixon.

Investigating the accident was Trooper First Class Myles Cooper.