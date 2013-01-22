‘WELCOME, 2019!’

With only scant hours remaining in the old year, Maelee Elizabeth Sansot smiles at the prospect of a happy and prosperous 2019. Maelee is the daughter of Ian and Laura Lee Sansot, of Douglas. Her grandparents include Debbie Lee Gibson Lawson (Douglas), Gary and Lisa Griffin (Waycross) and Walt and Donna Sansot (Ellijay). Living great-grands are Joseph and Colleen Griffin (Waycross) and Lawson Turner (Douglas). Maelee got her name from the middle names of her late maternal great-grandmothers, Syveta Mae Carter Griffin and Vera Lee McCord Gibson Turner.