Waynesville Man Pinned Underneath Car, Dragged

WAYNESVILLE — A Waynesville man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he exited a moving car and fell underneath it, getting trapped and being dragged on the pavement of Highway 259 for a short piece, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Samuel Head, 37, of Waynesville, was flown by medical helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville, Fla. for treatment of critical injuries, said Waycross GSP post commander Sgt. Terry Thrift.

Head was a passenger in a 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by Josephine Howell, 35, of Waynesville. Thrift said the vehicle was westbound on Highway 259 near Happy Landing Road when Head opened the door and got out of the car. He slipped underneath the vehicle and got pinned.

Thrift said the car dragged Head for 11 feet on the pavement, then on the north shoulder for seven feet, then backward for about a foot before it came to final rest.

Howell is charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain a lane, said Thrift.

Sgt. 1st Class Sherman McClain investigated the 2 a.m. accident.

Jamestown Rear-Ender

Three people were injured Saturday in a rear-end collision on the Jamestown Road near its intersection with Pebble Hill Road, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross were both drivers, Dexter Thomas, 27, and Daniel O’Steen, 72, both of Waycross, and a passenger, Sally O’Steen, 70, of Waycross, said Sgt. Terry Thrift.

Driving a 2005 Chevrolet van, Thomas was following behind a 2015 Toyota Highlander driven by Daniel O’Steen. Thrift said Thomas was too close and was unable to stop before striking the O’Steen vehicle.

Thrift said O’Steen was turning left onto Pebble Hill Road when Thomas struck the rear of his vehicle. The O’Steen vehicle then went down an embankment, overturning multiple times and coming to rest in a ditch full of water, said Thrift.

Thomas is charged with following too closely and driving under the influence, as well as no proof of insurance, said Thrift.

Trooper Miles Cooper was in charge of the 5:19 p.m. investigation.

Biker Rider Hit, Injured

PATTERSON — A bicyclist was slightly injured Saturday when he was struck from behind by a sport utility vehicle that was passing him on U.S. Highway 84 at the 12 mile marker, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Timothy Wallace, 55, was transported by Pierce County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross for treatment of injuries he suffered in the 8:15 a.m. accident, said GSP post commander Sgt. Terry Thrift.

Wallace was riding a bicycle eastbound in the outside right lane of Highway 84 when a 2000 Yukon driven by Clayton Whitaker, 24, began to pass by him. Thrift said the side of the vehicle made impact with Wallace’s back.

Trooper Jerry Taylor was in charge of the accident investigation.