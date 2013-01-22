Waycrossans Are Among 5 Arrested In Meth Raid

JESUP — Five people, three of them from Waycross, were arrested Tuesday on felony drug charges after lawmen executed a search warrant at a mobile home on Mill Creek Circle and seized a large amount of methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana, said Wayne County Sheriff John Carter.

Taken into custody were Tabitha Still, of Waycross, Nicole Merritt, of Waycross, and Steven Kage O’Berry, of Waycross, along with Charles Barnard Jr., of Alma, and Rodney Barnes, of Hazlehurst, said Carter. They were booked into the Wayne County jail.

Members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Uniformed Patrol Division and Sheriff’s Response Team arrived at the mobile home at 161 Mill Creek Circle, Lot No. 6, in Jesup around 7 o’clock in the morning.

The search turned up about 65 grams of methamphetamine, along with MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana, said Carter. Lawmen also seized more than $2,000 in cash, firearms, a vehicle and two motorcycles at the residence.

The investigation is continuing and Carter ask anyone with information on drug activity to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at (912) 427-5970 or the 911 non-emergency line at 427-5992.