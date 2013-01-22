Waycross Woman Is Killed July 4 In Brantley Co. Wreck

Tina Johnson, 48, of Waycross, died in the 9:29 a.m. crash, and her half-sister, Christy Thrift Batten, 35, of Hickox, and the driver, Payton Reed, 16, were both taken to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, then transferred to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah.

Trooper Chris Williams said the three were riding in a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck headed west on White Hall Church Road.

The truck left the road on the north shoulder and struck a brick driveway, Williams said.

The accident remains under investigation and the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is taking over the investigation.

Charges are pending, said Williams.

Brantley County Sheriff Len Davis said he was not sure how the accident occurred but that only one vehicle was involved. He confirmed Wednesday night that Johnson had been killed and two others had been transported to the hospital for examination and treatment.

“When I got there, they had already left with the other two taking them to the hospital,” said Davis. “I am not sure of their conditions at this time.”

The Georgia State Patrol is in charge of the investigation. That report has not been released.