Waycross PD Makes Gun Case On Walnut

City police conducting undercover surveillance in the 500 block of Walnut Street Sunday detected some incidental suspicious activity and wound up arresting three people on charges stemming from firearms violations, said a police spokesman. Waycross police watched the occupants of two vehicles and saw one man put a gun in his waistband and another place a gun under a seat of a vehicle; police recovered a Glock 10 mm pistol and a Seig P250 pistol, the spokesman said. He said Calvin Lavar Bender, 28, of Pendergast Street, Jamima Eady, 40, of Waycross, and Roger Jenkins, 20, of Alma, were arrested about 1 p.m. Sunday Bender is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving and possession of marijuana, said the spokesman. He said Eady is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property (in the form of a firearm reported stolen by a Ware County citizen) and that Jenkins is charged with theft by receiving stolen property. The suspects were booked into the Ware County jail, he said.