Waycross Man Hurt In Motorcycle Crash On Laura Walker Road

A Waycross man was injured Friday when his motorcycle crashed on Laura Walker Road, causing him to suffer road rash, several cuts and a possible broken arm, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Lonnie Allen, 63, of Muskogee Road, was taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for evaluation and treatment of his injuries, said Skerratt.

Ware Deputy Michael Strickland was dispatched to the scene at 5:34 p.m. When he arrived, Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Chad Woods and EMS and fire officials were already investigating and attending the victim, said Skerratt.

Allen lost control and the motorcycle left the roadway and flipped, Skerratt said. The motorcycle was towed away from the scene, Skerratt said.