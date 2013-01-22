Waycross Man Caught With Bag Of Cocaine Hidden In His PantsA Waycross man was arrested Thursday by Ware County deputies who had gone to a specific address on Central Avenue just before 11 a.m. looking for a different person on an outstanding warrant, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal. Shabrin Rashard Godwin, 34, of 907 “K” St., was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Central Avenue and charged with one felony count of possession of cocaine, said Royal. He was booked into the Ware County jail. Deputy Jeff Nolan and Deputy Brian Newman went to the 1000 block of Central Avenue to serve a warrant on an individual but they never located the wanted person. Royal said they observed Godwin and another person standing beside a 2006 Ford Taurus and detected a strong odor of marijuana. They asked Godwin if he would consent to a pat down search and he said, “Yes.” Royal said the deputies found him with a bag of cocaine in the back of his pants. He was being held in the Ware County jail.

