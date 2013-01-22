Waycross Man, 68, Perishes In Mobile Home Fire

A man was killed in a residential fire on Arnold McKinney Drive Wednesday afternoon, said Waycross Fire Chief David Eddins.

Johnny Chandler, 68, died in the fire at an older model singlewide mobile home at 822 Arnold McKinney Drive, Eddins said.

“The call came in yesterday afternoon at 2:35,” Eddins said this morning, “and the crews arrived to a heavy fire throughout the structure. We were told someone was inside, and, unfortunately, it was true.”

Eddins said that two other people lived there and that they were not injured.

“We learned from them that there were two space heaters in use,” said Eddins, “but we cannot be sure about how the fire started.”

He said the state fire marshal’s office was called to the aftermath of the fire and that the inspector’s preliminary report was that the blaze was of “undetermined origination.” Eddins predicted that status would remain in the final determination.

“We cannot rule out the electrical side of it, but nothing stood out to make that certain, so it probably will remain so … an undetermined cause,” he said.

Also summoned to the fire were the Ware County Emergency Medical Service and the Ware coroner’s office, he said.

Battalion Chief Dee Meadows was in charge of the fire suppression effort at the scene, Eddins said.