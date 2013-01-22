Ware’s Lawmen On Holiday Patrol Make 50 Arrests

Ware County deputies conducted a concentrated patrol over New Year’s Eve in various parts of the county, writing citations for traffic violations and making arrests for driving under the influence and speeding, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

“We had eight extra deputies on patrol and they made 50 arrests by citations or by physical apprehension,” said Royal.

The citations included equipment violations, seatbelt violations, cell phone regulation violations, marijuana possession, underage drinking, equipment violation warnings, eight speeding violations, seven moving violations and one citation for not having a license in possession, said Royal.

Also included in the report were the apprehension of three persons wanted on outstanding warrants, one possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, said Royal.

“Eleven persons were charged with underage drinking,” the sheriff said. “Nine other drug cases were made.”

Deputies participating in the extra activity were Sgt. Robert Weiss, Sgt. Ethan Murray, Cpl. Jonathan Oliver, Cpl. Bernard Cooks, Deputy Jake Griffin, Deputy Bill Thomas, Deputy Jeff Nolan, Deputy Zabrae Williams, Detective James Cox, Detective Missy Thrift and Detective Blake Lewis.

“I am thankful we did not have any bad accidents, major injuries or fatalities over the holiday period,” said Royal. “I believe the presence of more law enforcement made a difference on the roadways.”