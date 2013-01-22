Ware Schools Hosting Teacher Recruitment Fair On January 20

Any education major graduating in December 2017 or May 2018 or a current educator who is looking to relocate to this area is invited to come meet system principals and district office administrators during the event.

The board of education is looking for teachers and paraprofessionals who are available for employment at the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

Each Ware County school will have a table at the fair, and potential new hires will have an opportunity to speak with administrators regarding job opportunities. Applicants are asked to bring an updated resume.

Interested applicants may apply for a position by visiting: https://www.easyhrweb.com/JC_W…/JobListings/joblistings.aspxand clicking on Administrator, Teacher or Paraprofessional to begin the application process.

For more information about the event, contact Paige Coker for logistics questions or Janice Cribbs or Evelyn Sterling for application questions at the Ware County Board of Education at 283-8656.